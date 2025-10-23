Serie A and La Liga sides target Everton star amid contract extension confusion

David Moyes, Manager of Everton, looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are in the process of rebuilding with news of interest in one player whose contract is ticking down.

The summer of 2025 saw Everton undergo the sort of rebuild that had been needed for some time if progress was ever to be made.

David Moyes wasn’t quite given a blank cheque but the blockbuster signing of Jack Grealish saw promising youngsters like Kienran Dewsbury-Hall and Tyler Dibling arrive at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for sizeable fees.

One other youngster who has been tipped to one day make a name for himself is Adam Aznou, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona left-back who cost £8m. This signing appeared to put the future of Vitalyy Mykolenko under threat.

Vitaliy Mykolenko attracting interest amid Everton contract issue

Everton’s insistence on conducting contract renewals behind the scenes means that there has been no word on whether or not Aznou is in fact being considered as a long-term replacement for the Ukraine international. As one of the club’s most consistent performers approaching his peak years, it would be a surprise to see Mykolenko allowed to leave for free.

According to Footmercato, clubs in Serie A and La Liga are monitoring the 27-year old’s situation writing. The report states: “Under contract until June 2026, with an option for an additional year, Mykolenko remains in Everton’s plans for the time being. According to our information, the English club has no plans to part ways with him in the short term, unless a particularly attractive offer is made.”

It is only a surprise that the option to extend Mykolenko’s contract hasn’t been taken up already, however, if talks are well underway behind the scenes, an entirely new deal might be in the process of being written up. Had he been an expensive waste of money sitting in the stands or never available through injury, the option might be left to expire. On this occasion though, he has been a regular starter since signing.

What should Everton do with Aznou?

Aznou suffered a minor injury in pre-season which affected his settling in period, at just 19, the Moroccan has a lot of development to make before he can be considered as a genuine challenger to Mykolenko’s throne. The Premier League is no place for the feint hearted and it may be that Moyes decides to send the teen out on loan knowing that James Garner is a more than able deputy.

Plenty of talented young players have failed to make the step up due to reasons other than ability with Aznou in the fortunate position of not having the pressure of immediately being thrown into the starting XI. That Bayern Munich wanted to keep the young left-back is also an encouraging sign given their ability to sign the best of the rest from the Bundesliga.

It is the sort of transfer plan that Everton should adopt throughout the squad. Have an established senior professional as first choice with a backup who is capable of pushing them and of one day replacing them if they fulfil their potential.