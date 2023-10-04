Everton vs AFC Bournemouth team news: eight players ruled out and one more doubtful - gallery
Everton and Bournemouth injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.
Everton are back in action when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 BST).
And pressure is on the Toffees to pick up a result ahead of the international break. It was a case of two steps forward and one back for Sean Dyche’s side last week. After wins on the road against Brentford and Aston Villa, Everton suffered a meek 2-1 loss to Luton Town on their own patch.
Dyche was left exasperated after the reverse as the Blues yet again failed to to their chance to ‘change the story’. Goalscoring opportunities were created in the first half before conceding two goals within seven minutes. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin reduced the arrears before the break, Everton’s second-half display lacked any real craft or ideas.
Worringly, the Toffees have lost all four of their games at Goodison this season. Supporters have rued that form, having been handed a kind run of opening home fixtures that also included Fulham and Wolves - as well as Arsenal.
It was against Bournemouth who Everton secured their last triumph at the Grand Old Lady against. On the final day of the 2022-23 season, a 1-0 success ensured that Premier League relegation was avoided.
The Cherries have also had a difficult start to the campaign, picking up just three points so far and are still to yield a maiden victory. Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.