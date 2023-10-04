Everton are back in action when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 BST).

And pressure is on the Toffees to pick up a result ahead of the international break. It was a case of two steps forward and one back for Sean Dyche’s side last week. After wins on the road against Brentford and Aston Villa, Everton suffered a meek 2-1 loss to Luton Town on their own patch.

Dyche was left exasperated after the reverse as the Blues yet again failed to to their chance to ‘change the story’. Goalscoring opportunities were created in the first half before conceding two goals within seven minutes. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin reduced the arrears before the break, Everton’s second-half display lacked any real craft or ideas.

Worringly, the Toffees have lost all four of their games at Goodison this season. Supporters have rued that form, having been handed a kind run of opening home fixtures that also included Fulham and Wolves - as well as Arsenal.

It was against Bournemouth who Everton secured their last triumph at the Grand Old Lady against. On the final day of the 2022-23 season, a 1-0 success ensured that Premier League relegation was avoided.

The Cherries have also had a difficult start to the campaign, picking up just three points so far and are still to yield a maiden victory. Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain continues his comeback from a knee injury. He has been training on the grass but the Blues are likely to wait until after the international break until he features. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

2 . Dele - out Another Everton player who’s been training on the grass away from his team-mates. The Blues are being patient with the midfielder. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3 . Andre Gomes - doubt The Everton midfielder has not been seen since the opening day of the season because of a calf issue.