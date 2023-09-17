Register
Everton vs Arsenal team news: seven players ruled out but three to return - gallery

Everton and Arsenal injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 17th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 08:04 BST

Everton are back in action after the international break when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park today (16.30 BST).

The Toffees have picked up just one point in their opening four games this season but have a strong record when they host the Gunners - having won four of the past five fixtures.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the injury front for both teams.

The centre-back pulled out of England under-21 duty with a slight groin issue but Dyche has said he’s fine to feature.

The centre-back pulled out of England under-21 duty with a slight groin issue but Dyche has said he's fine to feature.

Absent against Sheffield United with a knock but is again available.

Absent against Sheffield United with a knock but is again available.

Absent against Sheff Utd with a knock but was back in training last week.

Absent against Sheff Utd with a knock but was back in training last week.

The striker has missed the past two games with a facial injury. He has been back in training, however, and should be in the squad.

The striker has missed the past two games with a facial injury. He has been back in training, however, and should be in the squad.

