Everton vs Arsenal team news: seven players ruled out but three to return - gallery
Everton and Arsenal injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.
Everton are back in action after the international break when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park today (16.30 BST).
The Toffees have picked up just one point in their opening four games this season but have a strong record when they host the Gunners - having won four of the past five fixtures.
Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the injury front for both teams.
1 / 3