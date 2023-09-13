Everton return to action after the international break when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, having taken just one point from their opening four games. As a result, it leaves Sean Dyche’s side in the relegation zone - having only narrowly survived in the past two campaigns.

Yet Dyche has been encouraged by what he’s seen from his outfit so far bar in the 4-0 loss to Aston Villa. The manager reckons that Everton deserved more in losses to Fulham and Wolves along with the 2-2 draw at Sheffield United before the haitus of the campaign.

In truth, the break may have come at the right time for the Blues. It’s given players who have been on the sidelines time to build fitness, with Dyche admitting his squad was stretched against Sheffield United.

While Arsenal will head into the encounter as favourites, Everton will look to draw on inspiration from the meeting at Goodison last season. In Dyche’s first game in charge, the Toffees delivered a much-deserved 1-0 victory.

Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both teams.

1 . Everton vs Arsenal team news

2 . Jarrad Branthwaite - minor doubt The centre-back pulled out of England under-21 duty with a slight groin issue but it didn’t seem too serious.

3 . Andre Gomes - doubt Not been involved in the past three games and was not spotted in training last week. The midfielder has been linked with a switch to Turkey before the transfer window closes.