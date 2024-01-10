Everton return to Premier League action when they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Sunday (14.00 GMT).

And the Toffees will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways to boost their Premier League survival hopes. A 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching financial rules means Sean Dyche's side sit just one point and one place above the drop zone - rather than 14th without the punishment.

Everton have not been victorious in the past five games. However, bar the 3-0 loss to Wolves, Sean Dyche has been encouraged by performance levels. What's more, the Blues' task of being successful in their FA Cup third-round tie at Crystal Palace last week was made markedly harder when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off following a VAR review. That decision has since been overturned.

Everton did well to hold on for a 0-0 draw against Palace and had chances to win the game in the closing stages. They'll be looking to take the positives from the game.

Villa, meanwhile, are the surprise package of the season. Unai Emery has guided the Birmingham-based outfit to second in the table and just three points off the summit. In their previous game, they earned a late 1-0 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough.

Everton have already faced Villa twice this season - both at Villa Park. They suffered a sobering 4-0 loss in the Premier League meeting in August before delivering a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup the following month. Ahead of their third encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Idrissa Gana Gueye - out The Everton midfielder had been sidelined calf issue and missed the past three games. However, Gueye has now linked up with Sengeal for AFCON duty and was on the bench in their 1-0 friendly win over Niger.

2 . Dele - out The midfielder has suffered a new injury setback after returning to training. He's still to play for Everton this season.

3 . Ashley Young - doubt The 38-year-old hasn't been available for the past six games with a hamstring problem. Young has been back training on the grass so much will depend on where he is in terms of his recovery.