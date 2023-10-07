Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton vs Bournemouth predicted starting line-up - as three changes made amid new formation - gallery

The Everton team that could feature against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 09:44 BST

Everton finally aim to win at Goodison Park for the first time this seaosn when they face AFC Bournemouth today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees took a marked backwards step last week after two victories on the road. Sean Dyche’s side succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Luton Town, who earned their maiden Premier League win in the process.

Dyche is looking to his players to take up the mantle after creating goalscoring chances in defeats by Fulham, Wolves and Luton but failed to take them. The Blues boss could be tempted to make changes to his side and here’s how we predicted Everton to line-up.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

3. CB - James Tarkowski

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

