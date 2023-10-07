The Toffees took a marked backwards step last week after two victories on the road. Sean Dyche ’s side succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Luton Town , who earned their maiden Premier League win in the process.

Dyche is looking to his players to take up the mantle after creating goalscoring chances in defeats by Fulham, Wolves and Luton but failed to take them. The Blues boss could be tempted to make changes to his side and here’s how we predicted Everton to line-up.