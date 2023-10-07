Register
Everton vs Bournemouth team news - as eight played out and one doubtful - gallery

Everton and Bournemouth injury news ahead of kick-off.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Oct 2023, 08:01 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST

Everton welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon (15.00 BST).

The Toffees are still to pick up a point at home this season, having lost to Fulham, Wolves, Arsenal and Luton Town last week. And if Sean Dyche’s side fail to beat a Bournemouth side who have not won yet this campaign, there will be further woes another relegation battle will ensue

Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

The Everton captain continues his comeback from a knee injury. He has been training on the grass but the Blues are to wait until after the international break until he features.

1. Seamus Coleman - out

The Blues are being patient with the midfielder. He’s still some time away from returning as he recovers from a groin problem.

2. Dele - out

The Everton midfielder has not been seen since the opening day of the season because of a calf issue. He’s touch and go to be involved.

3. Andre Gomes - doubt

The midfielder has managed just one appearance since signing for Bournemouth from Leeds. He has a thigh problem and may need an operation.

4. Tyler Adams - out

