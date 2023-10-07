Everton vs Bournemouth team news - as eight played out and one doubtful - gallery
Everton and Bournemouth injury news ahead of kick-off.
Everton welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon (15.00 BST).
The Toffees are still to pick up a point at home this season, having lost to Fulham, Wolves, Arsenal and Luton Town last week. And if Sean Dyche’s side fail to beat a Bournemouth side who have not won yet this campaign, there will be further woes another relegation battle will ensue
Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.
1 / 3