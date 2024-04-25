Everton could secure their Premier League status when they welcome Brentford to Goodison Park on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Toffees produced a monumental victory in the Merseyside derby with a 2-0 win over Liverpool. Sean Dyche’s side were magnificent to a man, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on target.

That has propelled Everton eight points clear of the relegation zone. And should they earn a third successive victory could see them survive in the top flight despite being hit with an eight-point deduction for breaching financial rules. Should the Blues claim a triumph and Luton Town suffer defeat then safety will be confirmed.

Brentford aren’t quite mathematically clear of the drop themselves yet but have rallied of late. The Bees have won their previous two games, most recently thrashing Luton 5-1, and are unbeaten in their past five games.

Everton will be expecting a different challenge from Liverpool and here is the early team news for both clubs.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder has not made an appearance this season and continues his recovery from a groin issue.

2 . Beto - out Continues to follow concussion protocol after his sickening injury in the victory over Nottingham Forest.

3 . Nathan Patterson - out The right-back has had hamstring surgery and won't play in the final four games this season. Photo: Clive Brunskill