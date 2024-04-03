Everton vs Burnley injury news: seven players ruled out and one major doubt

Everton aim to arrest their lacklustre run of form as they prepare for a crunch clash against Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees showed grit and resilience to earn a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United earlier this week. Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a late penalty to earn Sean Dyche’s side a precious point.

Yet Everton’s winless streak in the Premier League extended to 13 matches - an unwanted club record. They presently hover just four points above the relegation zone although with a second potential points deduction on the cards for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules, their predicament could worsen.

There’s no doubt that supporters are surveying the fixture against Burnley and expect a triumph. The Clarets sit second-bottom of the table and have won just four times in the league since their promotion. What’s more, Everton have already defeated Vincent Kompany’s side twice - a 3-0 triumph in the Carabao Cup and Goodison and a 2-0 triumph at Turf Moor.