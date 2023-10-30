Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they face Burnley in the fourth round of the competition at Goodison Park on Wednesday (19.45 GMT).

After a difficult start to the campaign, the Toffees have picked up markedly in recent weeks. They have won four of their previous six matches, most recently a 1-0 win at West Ham.

But Sean Dyche is wary that Everton's form at home has to improve. They've proved triumphant just once on their own patch so far and results at the Grand Old Lady are required to ensure another Premier League relegation battle is avoided.

Indeed, top-flight survival is the Blues' chief aim. But supporters would also like to see Dyche's troops go on a cup run and the Everton manager would etch himself into Goodison folklore if he guided the club their first trophy since 1995. A win for the Blues against a Burnley side - who are 18th in the Premier League after a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth during the weekend - would see them advance into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ahead of the tie, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain is back in team training but needs time to build up fitness, having been sidelined with a knee issue since March.

2 . Dele - out The midfielder is still unavailable because of a groin issue. He's yet to play this season.

3 . Andre Gomes - out The Portuguese hasn't been in a match-day squad since the opening-day loss to Fulham.