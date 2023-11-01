Register
Everton vs Burnley team news: seven players out of Carabao Cup and key man doubtful - gallery

Everton and Burnley injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup tie.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT

Everton can advance into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a victory over Burnley at Goodison Park this evening (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees' priority this season is to avoid another Premier League relegation battle, having narrowly escaped the drop for the past two campaigns. Yet after four wins in their previous six matches, most recently a 1-0 triumph at West Ham, there is growing confidence that Sean Dyche's side can avoid another dogfight.

And Evertonians aplenty yearn for a cup run that can raise hopes that their 28-year wait for a trophy can finally be ended. The Blues face a Burnley side who have struggled since their return to the Premier League and sit 18th in the table.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the latest team news for both sides.

1. Seamus Coleman - out

2. Dele - out

3. Andre Gomes - out

4. Michael Obafemi - out

