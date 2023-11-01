Everton can advance into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a victory over Burnley at Goodison Park this evening (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees' priority this season is to avoid another Premier League relegation battle, having narrowly escaped the drop for the past two campaigns. Yet after four wins in their previous six matches, most recently a 1-0 triumph at West Ham, there is growing confidence that Sean Dyche's side can avoid another dogfight.

And Evertonians aplenty yearn for a cup run that can raise hopes that their 28-year wait for a trophy can finally be ended. The Blues face a Burnley side who have struggled since their return to the Premier League and sit 18th in the table.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain is back in team training but needs time to build up fitness, having been sidelined with a knee issue since March.

2 . Dele - out The midfielder is still unavailable because of a groin issue. He's yet to play this season.

3 . Andre Gomes - out The Portuguese hasn't been in a match-day squad since the opening-day loss to Fulham.