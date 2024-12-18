Everton and Chelsea injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton face another stiff challenge when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (14.00 GMT).

The Toffees surprised plenty as they earned a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. That extended Sean Dyche’s side’s recent run to only two losses in their past 10 games and confidence will be growing.

But Everton’s position in the Premier League is still somewhat precarious. The Blues are 16th in the table and only three points above the relegation zone - and have the task of stopping a Chelsea side who are bona fide title contenders. Enzo Maresca’s troops are two points below leaders Liverpool and have plenty of momentum, having earned a 2-1 win over Brentford last time out.

Ahead of the encounter, here is an early look at the team news for both sides.

Everton team news

James Garner - out

The midfielder has been on the sidelines for almost three months because of a back injury. No timeframe on a potential return has been given.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa has been absent for a similar time as Garner. Dyche also hasn't given a specific date when Iroegbunam could be back available.

Armando Broja - out

The striker cannot play against his parent club Chelsea. A blow for Everton as Broja has looked sharp since recovering from an Achilles injury.

Stanley Mills - out

The 21-year-old is back in training after suffering a serious knee injury during a loan spell at Oxford United last season. He impressed at the Kassam Stadium side but now needs minutes for the under-21s.

Dwight McNeil - minor doubt

The forward was absent against Arsenal with a knee issue that has been ongoing. Dyche was hopeful that McNeil could be back this weekend but he will need to be assessed.

Youssef Chermiti - potential return

The striker has not made an appearance this season after suffering freak foot injury in August. Chermiti has made appearances for the under-21s and with Broja set to be missing, Chermiti could be back on the bench.

Chelsea team news

Marc Cucurella - out

The left-back must serve a one-match suspension after being sent-off for two yellow cards against Brentford.

Reece James - out

The Chelsea captain has endured a torrid time with fitness issues and is again sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Wesley Fofana - out

The defender also has a hamstring injury and is not expected to be back for at least a couple of weeks.

Mykhailo Mudryk - out

The winger failed a drugs test and has now been handed a preliminary suspension.

Omari Kellyman - out

The attacking midfielder has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea since his summer arrival from Aston Villa.

Benoit Badiashile - major doubt

The centre-back was absent against Brentford after suffering an issue in training. Maresca was unsure when Badiashile would be back.

Romeo Lavia - minor doubt

The midfielder has missed Chelsea’s past two games but Maresca is hopeful that Lavia will be back at Goodison.

Joao Felix - minor doubt

The forward is in a similar position to Lavia when it comes to a potential return.

Ben Chilwell - minor doubt

Maresca revealed that the left-back was ill and missed the Brentford win, although Chilwell has yet to feature in a Premier League squad this season. It will be interesting if that changes with Cucurella absent should he be over his issue.

Carney Chukwuemeka - minor doubt

Also missed out against Brentford because of illness. The midfielder is another yet to feature in a league squad this term.

Pedro Neto - return

The winger will be back after missing the Brentford game because of suspension.