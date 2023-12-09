Everton can continue their charge up the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

Despite the being hit by a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules - which has been appealed - the Toffees are already out of the relegation zone. A stunning 3-0 win over Newcastle United lifted Sean Dyche's men above Luton Town and into 17th.

Had it not been for the points docking, Everton would currently be 10th in the table and above Chelsea. That's despite the Londoners spending more than £1 billion in transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022. Chelsea lost 2-1 at Manchester United earlier this week and Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out to get the club challenging for the top four again.

Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the injury front for both sides.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder is making improvements as he battles back from a muscle injury. Dele is yet to play for Everton this season.

2 . Andre Gomes - out The midfielder is back in training having had a niggling calf issue. Gomes featured for the under-21s earlier this week but will need more minutes before he's ready for the first team.

3 . Seamus Coleman - doubt The Everton captain made his first appearance in seven months against Newcastle after recovering from a serious knee injury. Coleman was forced off in the 65th minute with what Dyche described as a minor issue that can happen after a long-term absence. Much will depend on how he recovers.