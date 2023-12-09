Register
Everton vs Chelsea team news. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty ImagesEverton vs Chelsea team news. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images
Everton vs Chelsea team news: eight players out and six more doubtful for Goodison Park clash - gallery

Everton and Chelsea latest injury news.

By Will Rooney
Published 9th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 08:17 GMT

Everton can continue their charge up the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

Despite the being hit by a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules - which has been appealed - the Toffees are already out of the relegation zone. A stunning 3-0 win over Newcastle United lifted Sean Dyche's men above Luton Town and into 17th.

Had it not been for the points docking, Everton would currently be 10th in the table and above Chelsea. That's despite the Londoners spending more than £1 billion in transfer fees since a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased the club in May 2022. Chelsea lost 2-1 at Manchester United earlier this week and Mauricio Pochettino has his work cut out to get the club challenging for the top four again.

Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the injury front for both sides.

The midfielder is making improvements as he battles back from a muscle injury. Dele is yet to play for Everton this season.

1. Dele - out

The midfielder is back in training having had a niggling calf issue. Gomes featured for the under-21s earlier this week but will need more minutes before he's ready for the first team.

2. Andre Gomes - out

The Everton captain made his first appearance in seven months against Newcastle after recovering from a serious knee injury. Coleman was forced off in the 65th minute with what Dyche described as a minor issue that can happen after a long-term absence. Much will depend on how he recovers.

3. Seamus Coleman - doubt

The midfielder has missed the past three games and will be assessed once again gor a calf injury.

4. Amadou Onana - doubt

