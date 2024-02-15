Everton look to lift themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park on Monday night (20.00 GMT).

The Toffees sit a point adrift of safety as they continue to wait on the outcome of their appeal following a 10-point deduction. The punishment has plunged Everton into another scrap at the bottom of the table, having narrowly survived in the past two seasons.

However, Sean Dyche will also be aware that although the Blues should be sitting 13th in the table, results need to improve. Everton haven't won in the league in the previous eight matches, while it's only one triumph in 11 games in all competitions.

That victory arrived over Crystal Palace, however. The Toffees earned a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third-round replay last month and the two sides will do battle for a fourth time this season. Dyche's men also scrapped to a 3-2 win at Selhurst Park in November, while they played out a 0-0 draw in the original FA Cup clash.

Palace have slumped down the table and there are fears among fans that they could be dragged into a dogfight. The Eagles are five points clear of the relegation zone but suffered a 3-1 loss to Chelsea last time out and pressure is growing on manager Roy Hodgson.

Both Everton and Palace have injury issues ahead of the fixture. Here's an early look at the team news.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder is still to play for Everton this season. He recently had groin surgery and Dyche has admitted Dele is still a long way from returning to action.

2 . Arnaut Danjuma - out The on-loan Villarreal forward limped off with in ankle injury in a 0-0 draw at Fulham. He's missed the past two games and could be absent for the next pair of fixtures.

3 . Andre Gomes - out The midfielder has sustained another calf injury that's ruled him out of the past two games. Gomes missed the best part of four months earlier in the campaign.