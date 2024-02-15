Register
Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton vs Crystal Palace team news: nine players out and three doubtful for Premier League clash - gallery

Everton and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

Everton look to lift themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park on Monday night (20.00 GMT).

The Toffees sit a point adrift of safety as they continue to wait on the outcome of their appeal following a 10-point deduction. The punishment has plunged Everton into another scrap at the bottom of the table, having narrowly survived in the past two seasons.

However, Sean Dyche will also be aware that although the Blues should be sitting 13th in the table, results need to improve. Everton haven't won in the league in the previous eight matches, while it's only one triumph in 11 games in all competitions.

That victory arrived over Crystal Palace, however. The Toffees earned a 1-0 win in the FA Cup third-round replay last month and the two sides will do battle for a fourth time this season. Dyche's men also scrapped to a 3-2 win at Selhurst Park in November, while they played out a 0-0 draw in the original FA Cup clash.

Palace have slumped down the table and there are fears among fans that they could be dragged into a dogfight. The Eagles are five points clear of the relegation zone but suffered a 3-1 loss to Chelsea last time out and pressure is growing on manager Roy Hodgson.

Both Everton and Palace have injury issues ahead of the fixture. Here's an early look at the team news.

The midfielder is still to play for Everton this season. He recently had groin surgery and Dyche has admitted Dele is still a long way from returning to action.

1. Dele - out

The on-loan Villarreal forward limped off with in ankle injury in a 0-0 draw at Fulham. He's missed the past two games and could be absent for the next pair of fixtures.

2. Arnaut Danjuma - out

The midfielder has sustained another calf injury that's ruled him out of the past two games. Gomes missed the best part of four months earlier in the campaign.

3. Andre Gomes - out

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Plymouth but returned last month with an ankle injury. Warrington is likely to make a return for the under-21s and then be assessed as to whether he will make the step up if required.

4. Lewis Warrington - out

