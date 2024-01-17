Register
BREAKING
Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Everton vs Crystal Palace team news: nine players out, two doubts and one return for FA Cup replay - gallery

Everton and Crystal Palace injury news ahead of the FA Cup third-round replay.

By Will Rooney
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT

Everton aim to reach the FA Cup fourth round when they face Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park earlier this month so the third-round tie has been taken to a replay. Luton Town await in the next stage of the historic competition for whoever prevails. Ahead of the encounter, here is a look at the team news for both outfits.

The midfielder hit a setback in his recovery from a hip injury.

1. Dele - out

The midfielder hit a setback in his recovery from a hip injury.

The midfielder is on AFCON duty with Senegal.

2. Idrissa Gana Gueye - out

The midfielder is on AFCON duty with Senegal.

The versatile 38-year-old is getting closer to returning from a hamstring injury but will not be risked.

3. Ashley Young - out

The versatile 38-year-old is getting closer to returning from a hamstring injury but will not be risked.

The Everton captain has a tight hamstring and could be sidelined.

4. Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain has a tight hamstring and could be sidelined.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsCrystal PalaceFA CupLuton Town