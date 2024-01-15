Everton have a quick turnaround to action when they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third-round replay at Goodison Park on Wednesday (19.45 GMT).

The Toffees' chief aim is the avoid Premier League relegation this season. They've already been hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules in the 2021-22 campaign and reports have suggested they could be referred to an independent commission for breaking regulations last term.

Regardless, Sean Dyche is doing hit utmost best to ensure that the off-field matters do not impact performances. Everton earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw against high-flying Aston Villa. It moved the Blues a point above the bottom three and now attention turns to the FA Cup.

Everton were held to a goalless stalemate when they faced Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this month. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off in the 79th minute before the decision was overturned and the Blues had chances to win the tie despite being reduced to 10 men.

Now the top-flight rivals will do battle to face either Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers in the next round of the historic competition.

1 . Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Everton vs Crystal Palace team news. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

2 . Dele - out The midfielder hit a setback in his recovery from a hip injury.

3 . Idrissa Gana Gueye - out The midfielder is on AFCON duty with Senegal.