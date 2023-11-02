Everton vs Fulham Carabao Cup quarter-final date ‘confirmed’ after announcement
Everton have been drawn against Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and a hint for when the tie will take place has been dropped.
Everton have a Carabao Cup quarter-final to look forward to after their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Burnley.
Goals from James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young ensured the Toffees’ comfortable passage into the last eight of the competition. While avoiding a Premier League relegation battle is Sean Dyche’s priority this season, fans aplenty are already getting excited that Everton are three matches away from a Wembley appearance.
And Blues supporters would have been highly satisfied that a home tie against Fulham was drawn out of the hat. The Cottagers earned a 3-1 win against Ipswich Town to reach the quarters. And while Everton lost to the London outfit on the opening day of the Premier League season, marked improvements have been made since.
Quarter-final ties will take place the week commencing Monday 18 December. And it looks almost certain that Everton’s clash against Fulham will take place on Tuesday 19 December at Goodison Park.
That is because Merseyside rivals Liverpool’s last-eight game against West Ham United at Anfield has been selected to be broadcast live on Wednesday 19 December. Games at both Goodison and Anfield are unable to take place on the same day because of policing matters and the strain it would put on infrastructure.
The last time the two Merseyside clubs played on the same day at Goodison and Anfield respectively was on 3 January 1981 in the third round of the FA Cup. Everton earned a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal while Liverpool eased to a 4-1 success against non-league Altrincham.