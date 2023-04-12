Everton vs Fulham early team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton aim to take a step towards Premier League survival when they welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have had to negotiate three tricky fixtures against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. While Sean Dyche’s side suffered a comprehensive 2-0 loss against United, last-minute draws were earned in the former two fixtures.

And although Everton are only above the relegaton zone on goal difference, they have a run of games that supporters will hope can climb them up the table.

The Toffees’ form at the Grand Old Lady has been impressive since Dyche’s arrival, having accrued 10 points from five games. They’ll therefore head into the encounter against Fulham, who have lost their past five games in all competitions, fairly confident.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both outfits.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Seamus Coleman of Everton battles with Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on October 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - possible return The striker has been making good progress according to Dyche. Much may depend on whether Calvert-Lewin has a clear week on the training ground. He’s not been involved in the past nine games.

3 . Seamus Coleman - doubtful The Everton captain came off late against Man Utd. Coleman was set to be assessed by the club’s medical team.

4 . Abdoulaye Doucoure - out The midfielder prepares to serve the second of a three-match suspension.