Everton vs Fulham team news. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Everton vs Fulham team news: six players out and three doubtful for Carabao Cup quarter-final - gallery

Everton and Fulham injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup clash at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT

Everton can take a step closer to Wembley when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park (16.30 GMT).

The Toffees are in outstanding form, having won their previous four Premier League matches. After being hit with a 10-point deduction for a breach of profit and sustainability rules - which they have appealed - that punishment has now been completely wiped. Victories over Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea and most recently a 2-0 triumph against Burnley means Sean Dyche's side are seven points above the relegation zone - and would sit 10th in the table if not for the docking.

Now optimism is aplenty that the Blues could go all of the way to the Carabao Cup final, although Dyche will keep his troops grounded. Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the campaign. And while the Cottagers suffered a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend, they put five goals past Forest and West Ham United in their previous two encounters.

There's plenty on the line for both outfits and here's the latest on the injury front heading into the tie.

The Everton captain returned from a seven-month lay-off against Newcastle earlier this month. He's missed the past two games after suffering an issue in that game.

1. Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain returned from a seven-month lay-off against Newcastle earlier this month. He's missed the past two games after suffering an issue in that game.

Limped off against Chelsea with a suspected hamstring injury and was absent against Burnley.

2. Ashley Young - doubt

Limped off against Chelsea with a suspected hamstring injury and was absent against Burnley.

Forced off with a hamstring injury against Burnley at half-time and is now rated as touch and go to feature in the Fulham tie.

3. Abdoulaye Doucoure - doubt

Forced off with a hamstring injury against Burnley at half-time and is now rated as touch and go to feature in the Fulham tie.

Also missed out against Burnley because of a minor groin issue. The left-back's injury is not serious but could rule him out of Fulham's visit.

4. Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

Also missed out against Burnley because of a minor groin issue. The left-back's injury is not serious but could rule him out of Fulham's visit.

