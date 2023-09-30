Register
Everton vs Luton team news. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton vs Luton Town team news: eight players ruled out amid new injury doubt - gallery

Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Luton Town in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 30th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST

Everton return to action when they welcome Luton Town to Goodison Park today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees picked up their first win of the Premier League season with a 3-1 triumph at Brentford last week - followed up by a 2-1 success away to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Now Sean Dyche’s men aim to pick up three points at home in the 2023-24 campaign after losses to Fulham, Wolves and Arsenal. Ahead of the encounter against Luton, who have managed just one point so far in their maiden Premier League season, here’s the latest injury news for both sides.

Continues to work back from hip surgery he had in April.

1. Dele Alli - out

1. Dele Alli - out

Continues to work back from hip surgery he had in April. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

The Everton captain is back training on the grass as he works back from a knee injury suffered towards the end of last season.

2. Seamus Coleman - out

2. Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain is back training on the grass as he works back from a knee injury suffered towards the end of last season.

Absent once against against Villa and hasn’t been seen since the opening day of the season.

3. Andre Gomes - out

3. Andre Gomes - out

Absent once against against Villa and hasn't been seen since the opening day of the season.

Sean Dych has admitted that the left-back was going to be assessed ahead of the game.

4. Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

4. Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

Sean Dych has admitted that the left-back was going to be assessed ahead of the game. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

