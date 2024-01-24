Everton are back in action when they face Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees will have had a 10-day hiatus after they defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 in a third-round replay of the historic competition. Their Premier League winter break came at a good time for Sean Dyche's side, with his troops getting some time off to replenish.

Everton find themselves in a relegation battle for a third successive season after being hit by a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. The Blues have since been charged again for an alleged breaking of financial regulations in 2022-23.

Certainly, that has been the dominant talking point among fans in recent weeks. And with Everton in a precarious position when it comes to their top-flight position, there comes the question as to whether a run in the FA Cup would be prudent.

However, Dyche has already declared that he wants to win every game and has told of his respect towards the Cup. What's more, supporters are desperate to end the 29-year wait for a trophy.

Everton have a tricky tie against their relegation rivals Luton, though. The Toffees suffered a lacklustre 2-1 loss at the hands of the Hatters when the two sides met in September and the Kenilworth Road club have lost just one of their previous six games in all competitions - as well as running Manchester City and Arsenal close.

Both outfits have some injury and availability problems ahead of the encounter. Here's a look at the early team news.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder is still to play for Everton this season. Dele had hip surgery nine months ago and remains unavailable.

2 . Idrissa Gana Gueye - out The midfielder is on AFCON duty with Senegal.

3 . Ashley Young - potential return The versatile 38-year-old is getting closer to returning from a hamstring injury. With Everton not in action last weekend, there's a chance Young could be back in the squad.