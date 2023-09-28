Everton make a swift return to action when they host Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees will be hoping they have turned a corner after enduring a difficult start to the season when taking just one point from their opening six Premier League matches. In less than a week, things are starting to look more positive.

Sean Dyche’s side earned a 3-1 triumph at Brentford in the league to move them up to 15th before marching into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Yet Dyche is well aware that results at Goodison Park are needed. Everton have lost all three matches at home so far and making L4 a fortress is something that is imperative to avoid another relegation battle.

Certainly, the Blues will feel Luton are ripe for the taking. The Hatters have picked up a solitary point in their maiden Premier League season while they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League One outfit Exeter. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Dele Alli - out Continues to work back from hip surgery he had in April. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2 . Seamus Coleman - out The Everton captain is back training on the grass as he works back from a knee injury suffered towards the end of last season.

3 . Andre Gomes - out Absent once against against Villa and hasn’t been seen since the opening day of the season.