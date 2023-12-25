Register
BREAKING
Everton vs Man City team news. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)Everton vs Man City team news. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Everton vs Man City team news. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Everton vs Man City team news: three players out and five more doubtful for Premier League clash

Everton and Man City injury news ahead of the Goodison Park encounter.

By Will Rooney
Published 24th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 08:16 GMT

Everton face a swift turnaround when they welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park on Wednesday (20.15 GMT).

The Toffees' four-match Premier League winning streak came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Poor defending meant that Sean Dyche's side gave themselves a mountain to climb when falling two goals behind inside 18 minutes. To their credit, Everton rallied after that and were unfortunate not to have left north London with a share of the spoils.

The Blues hardly need reminding of the lofty task they face against City. Pep Guardiola's side return to domestic action after being crowned Club World Cup champions following a 4-0 triumph over Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder's fitness is improving but Dele may still not be available for a couple of weeks. Under-21 games will be required given he's not played for more than eight months.

1. Dele - out

The midfielder's fitness is improving but Dele may still not be available for a couple of weeks. Under-21 games will be required given he's not played for more than eight months.

The Everton captain made his first outing in seven months in a 3-0 win over Newcastle. Coleman came off in the second half, though, and hasn't been available since.

2. Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain made his first outing in seven months in a 3-0 win over Newcastle. Coleman came off in the second half, though, and hasn't been available since.

The 38-year-old was forced off in the first half against Chelsea clutching his hamstring and has missed the past three games.

3. Ashley Young - doubt

The 38-year-old was forced off in the first half against Chelsea clutching his hamstring and has missed the past three games.

Limped off at Burnley earlier this month with a hamstring issue and has been absent for the previous two games.

4. Abdoulaye Doucoure - doubt

Limped off at Burnley earlier this month with a hamstring issue and has been absent for the previous two games.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Man CityPremier LeagueTeam news