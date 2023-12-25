Everton vs Man City team news: three players out and five more doubtful for Premier League clash
Everton and Man City injury news ahead of the Goodison Park encounter.
Everton face a swift turnaround when they welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park on Wednesday (20.15 GMT).
The Toffees' four-match Premier League winning streak came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Poor defending meant that Sean Dyche's side gave themselves a mountain to climb when falling two goals behind inside 18 minutes. To their credit, Everton rallied after that and were unfortunate not to have left north London with a share of the spoils.
The Blues hardly need reminding of the lofty task they face against City. Pep Guardiola's side return to domestic action after being crowned Club World Cup champions following a 4-0 triumph over Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.