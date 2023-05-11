Register
BREAKING
Everton vs Man City team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park. Picture: an Kruger/Getty ImagesEverton vs Man City team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park. Picture: an Kruger/Getty Images
Everton vs Man City team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park. Picture: an Kruger/Getty Images

Everton vs Man City team news: three players ruled out and two doubtful - gallery

Everton and Manchester City injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th May 2023, 07:28 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 07:43 BST

Everton‘s chances of avoiding Premier League relegation have been given a significant boost.

After a shock 5-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week,the Toffees are out of the drop zone and two points clear of 18th-placed Leeds United.

Certainly, things are looking much more promising for Sean Dyche and his troops after the emphatic victory on the south coast. A dark cloud had previously been hanging over Everton before the triumph. Now belief has markedly increased.

Yet Everton fans are all too aware that they’re still not out of the mire. Far from it. With three games remaining, anything in the survival battle can happen, with Leeds, Nottingham Forest Leicester and Southampton all in the scrap.

And the Blues’ next fixture against leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday couldn’t be any tougher. City have won their past 10 league matches while they drew 1-1 against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this week.

But Everton can take heart from the 1-1 stalemate they earned at the Ethihad Stadium in the reverse fixture on New Year’s Eve.

Ahead of the upcoming clash, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both sides.

The Everton captain won’t play again this season because of a knee injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw against Leicester.

Dyche confirmed that the on-loan Sporting Lisbon left-back will be out for a ‘long time’.

Made a return for Everton under-21s last weekend - almost 13 months since suffering his ACL injury. However, Townsend will need more time to get up to speed.

The defender has been suffering with a groin issue and has missed the past two games.

