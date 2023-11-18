Everton are back in action next Sunday when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park.

Yet the talk from now until that game during the international break will be dominated by the 10-point deduction slapped on the Toffees for a breach of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Everton have admitted they are 'shocked' by the decision and will lodge an appeal. Yet for now, Sean Dyche's side have jettisoned from 14th spot and eight points clear of the relegation zone to second-bottom.

There will no doubt now be a siege mentality at Goodison and they can ill afford to let the punishment impact performances. Dyche will be preparing for the worst, which is the appeal proving unsuccessful, and that will mean a fight against the drop.

Everton had shown signs they'll be well clear of a third successive dogfight at the foot of the table. They have taken 10 points from their previous four league games and confidence was indeed high. That's exactly how the Blues need to head into the clash against a Man Utd side who have stuttered this term, as they edged a 1-0 win over Luton before the international break and pressure is on head coach Erik ten Hag.