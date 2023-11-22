Everton vs Man Utd team news: eight players out and six doubts of Goodison Park clash - gallery
Everton and Man Utd injury news ahead of the Premier League encounter.
Everton return to action after the international break when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 GMT).
Yet the pause of the season has hardly been quiet for the Toffees. During the hiatus, they were slapped with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for a breach of financial rules - something the club will appeal.
Sean Dyche's side's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace before the pause saw them move up to 14th in the table. Yet they have now jettisoned to 19th and have a challenge to avoid relegation.
Fans in their tens of thousands will protest the penalty Everton have been hit with. A bearpit of an atmosphere is expected against a United side who have been under fire, having edged to a 1-0 victory over Luton Town last time out.
Ahead of the encounter, here is the latest team news for both sides.