Everton vs Man Utd team news. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Everton vs Man Utd team news. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton vs Man Utd team news: eight players out and six doubts of Goodison Park clash - gallery

Everton and Man Utd injury news ahead of the Premier League encounter.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 13:35 GMT

Everton return to action after the international break when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

Yet the pause of the season has hardly been quiet for the Toffees. During the hiatus, they were slapped with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for a breach of financial rules - something the club will appeal.

Sean Dyche's side's 3-2 win at Crystal Palace before the pause saw them move up to 14th in the table. Yet they have now jettisoned to 19th and have a challenge to avoid relegation.

Fans in their tens of thousands will protest the penalty Everton have been hit with. A bearpit of an atmosphere is expected against a United side who have been under fire, having edged to a 1-0 victory over Luton Town last time out.

Ahead of the encounter, here is the latest team news for both sides.

1. Dele Alli - out

The midfielder has been training in Dubai during the international break but is still a period away from being available.

1. Dele Alli - out

The midfielder has been training in Dubai during the international break but is still a period away from being available.

2. Amadou Onana - doubt

The midfielder was forced out of Belgium duty because of an ongoing calf problem.

2. Amadou Onana - doubt

The midfielder was forced out of Belgium duty because of an ongoing calf problem.

3. Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton skipper has been sidelined since May because of a knee injury. He's made two appearances for the under-21s but much will depend if he's deemed fit and ready to make a first-team return.

3. Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton skipper has been sidelined since May because of a knee injury. He's made two appearances for the under-21s but much will depend if he's deemed fit and ready to make a first-team return.

4. Andre Gomes - out

The Portuguese midfielder has been troubled by an ongoing calf issue and not been seen since Everton's opening-day loss to Fulham.

4. BOLTON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Andre Gomes of Everton on the ba during the pre-season friendly match between Bolton Wanderers and Everton at University of Bolton Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Portuguese midfielder has been troubled by an ongoing calf issue and not been seen since Everton's opening-day loss to Fulham.

