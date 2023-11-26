Everton vs Man Utd team news: nine players out and three more doubtful

Everton prepare for their first game since being slapped with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League against Manchester United at Goodison Park today (16.30 GMT).

The Blues now find themselves in the relegation zone and now face a significant task of avoiding relegation. United, meanwhile, languish just eighth in the table and pressure is on head coach Erik ten Hag. Ahead of kick-off, here's the latest injury news for both sides.