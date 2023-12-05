Everton and Newcastle injury news ahead of the Goodison Park encounter in the Premier League.

Everton return to action when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park on Thursday (19.30 GMT).

Despite the Toffees being hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching financial rules - which they have appealed - a win could see them move out of the relegation zone. Had they not been docked points, Everton would sit in 12th spot after a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Instead, the Blues are two points adrift of Luton Town. Yet the Hatters face Arsenal this evening and should the fail to win and Everton get past Newcastle then it will give everyone at L4 an almighty lift.

However, Sean Dyche is fully aware of the threat Newcastle pose. After finishing third last season, the Magpies are again purring and earned a 1-0 win over Manchester United last time out. What's more, Everton have won just one at Goodison this season.

Both outfits have injury issues heading into the encounter. Here's the situation for both Everton and Newcastle as things stand.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder is making improvements as he battles back from a muscle injury. Dele is yet to play for Everton this season.

2 . Andre Gomes - out The midfielder is back in training having had a niggling calf issue but much depends when he is deemed ready and may need games for the under-21s.

3 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - minor doubt The striker missed the Forest win but Dyche was hopeful Calvert-Lewin would be back this week.