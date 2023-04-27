Register
Everton vs Newcastle team news as six changes made for Premier League clash

Everton and Newcastle United teams for the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 18:48 BST
Everton face a battle to retain their Premier League status. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesEverton face a battle to retain their Premier League status. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Everton face a battle to retain their Premier League status. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sean Dyche makes three changes to his Everton starting line-up for the clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees can move out of the Premier League relegation zone with a win - although it will be a tall order against a Magpies side who sit third.

Following the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, Abdoulaye Doucoure is immediately restored to the XI after serving a three-match suspension. The Mali international replaces James Garner in midfield.

Everton have been handed a huge boost as Amadou Onana is back from a groin injury that’s ruled him out of the past two games - with Demarai Gray dropping to the bench.

And at right-back, Ben Godfrey comes in for Mason Holgate, who was sent off at Palace and serves a one-game ban. Seamus Coleman is not fit enough to feature for a third successive fixture because of a hamstring issue.

For Newcastle, Anthony Gordon featured among the substitutes. He returns to Goodison for the first time after leaving Everton for the Magpies in the January transfer window for a fee of up to £45 million.

Eddie Howe makes three changes himself, with Callum Wilson coming in to lead the line in place of Alexander Isak. Matt Targett and Miguel Almir replace Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy respectively.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Burn.

