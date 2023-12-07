Register
BREAKING
Everton vs Newcastle team news. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesEverton vs Newcastle team news. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Everton vs Newcastle team news. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton vs Newcastle United team news: 14 players out but key star to make injury return - gallery

Everton and Newcastle injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:18 GMT

Everton are back in action this evening when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park (19.30 GMT).

The Toffees can move out of the Premier League relegation zone with a victory, having been slapped with a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching financial rules. Everton have appealed.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have the chance to climb to fifth and just one point behind reigning champions Manchester City. Ahead of kick-off, here's a look at the team news on both fronts.

The midfielder is making improvements as he battles back from a muscle injury. Dele is yet to play for Everton this season.

1. Dele - out

The midfielder is making improvements as he battles back from a muscle injury. Dele is yet to play for Everton this season.

The midfielder is back in training having had a niggling calf issue. Gomes featured for the under-21s earlier this week but will need more minutes before he's ready for the first team.

2. Andre Gomes - out

The midfielder is back in training having had a niggling calf issue. Gomes featured for the under-21s earlier this week but will need more minutes before he's ready for the first team.

The striker missed the Forest win but Dyche expects Calvert-Lewin to be back.

3. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - return

The striker missed the Forest win but Dyche expects Calvert-Lewin to be back.

The Belgium international has been troubled by a calf issue and may still be unavailable. He's deemed as 'touch and go'.

4. Amadou Onana - doubt

The Belgium international has been troubled by a calf issue and may still be unavailable. He's deemed as 'touch and go'.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Newcastle UnitedTeam newsManchester CityPremier League