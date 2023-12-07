Everton vs Newcastle United team news: 14 players out but key star to make injury return - gallery
Everton and Newcastle injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.
Everton are back in action this evening when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park (19.30 GMT).
The Toffees can move out of the Premier League relegation zone with a victory, having been slapped with a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching financial rules. Everton have appealed.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have the chance to climb to fifth and just one point behind reigning champions Manchester City. Ahead of kick-off, here's a look at the team news on both fronts.