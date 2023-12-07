Everton are back in action this evening when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park (19.30 GMT).

The Toffees can move out of the Premier League relegation zone with a victory, having been slapped with a 10-point deduction for being found guilty of breaching financial rules. Everton have appealed.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have the chance to climb to fifth and just one point behind reigning champions Manchester City. Ahead of kick-off, here's a look at the team news on both fronts.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder is making improvements as he battles back from a muscle injury. Dele is yet to play for Everton this season.

2 . Andre Gomes - out The midfielder is back in training having had a niggling calf issue. Gomes featured for the under-21s earlier this week but will need more minutes before he's ready for the first team.

3 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - return The striker missed the Forest win but Dyche expects Calvert-Lewin to be back.