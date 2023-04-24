Everton and Newcastle United injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton have six crucial matches of the 2022-23 Premier League season remaining - starting with the visit of Newcastle United on Thursday.

For successive campaigns, the Toffees find themselves in a relegation battle and face a huge task to stay up. Although a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend was a decent result in isolation, Leicester’s victory against Wolves saw Sean Dyche’s side drop into the bottom three.

However, things are extremely tight at the foot of the table and Everton are far from cut adrift. Southampton and Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Leeds United are also in the mire and not safe.

A win against Newcastle at Goodison Park would be a huge step towards survival for the Blues. Yet the Magpies flying high after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 to move up to third and are on track to qualify for the Champions League.

There is plenty to play for when the two sides meet and here is the an early look at the team news for both clubs.

1 . Andros Townsend - out The winger has bene sidelined for more than a year with an ACL issue and may not feature again this term.

2 . Ruben Vinagre - out The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that may require surgery. Vinagre is unlikely to play again their term.

3 . Mason Holgate - out The defender must serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Palace.

4 . Amadou Onana - doubt The midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin injury. Dyche is hopeful Onana may be available.