Everton player Amadou Onana in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Everton vs Newcastle United team news: six players ruled out and three doubtful - gallery

Everton and Newcastle United injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

Everton have six crucial matches of the 2022-23 Premier League season remaining - starting with the visit of Newcastle United on Thursday.

For successive campaigns, the Toffees find themselves in a relegation battle and face a huge task to stay up. Although a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend was a decent result in isolation, Leicester’s victory against Wolves saw Sean Dyche’s side drop into the bottom three.

However, things are extremely tight at the foot of the table and Everton are far from cut adrift. Southampton and Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Leeds United are also in the mire and not safe.

A win against Newcastle at Goodison Park would be a huge step towards survival for the Blues. Yet the Magpies flying high after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 to move up to third and are on track to qualify for the Champions League.

There is plenty to play for when the two sides meet and here is the an early look at the team news for both clubs.

The winger has bene sidelined for more than a year with an ACL issue and may not feature again this term.

1. Andros Townsend - out

The winger has bene sidelined for more than a year with an ACL issue and may not feature again this term.

The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that may require surgery. Vinagre is unlikely to play again their term.

2. Ruben Vinagre - out

The Sporting Lisbon loanee has suffered an injury that may require surgery. Vinagre is unlikely to play again their term.

The defender must serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Palace.

3. Mason Holgate - out

The defender must serve a one-match suspension after being sent off against Palace.

The midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin injury. Dyche is hopeful Onana may be available.

4. Amadou Onana - doubt

The midfielder has missed the past two games with a groin injury. Dyche is hopeful Onana may be available.

