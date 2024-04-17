Everton find themselves in a similar position as they have been in the past two seasons - in a Premier League relegation battle.

With six matches to play, the Toffees are again in a perilous position. In fairness, Sean Dyche’s side would be 14th in the table and 10 points above the drop zone had they not been deducted eight points for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

As a result, Everton are just two points above the bottom three. And worryingly, the Blues have won just one of their previous 14 top-flight games and suffered an embarrassing 6-0 loss against Chelsea earlier this week.

Concern is growing among supporters they’ll be dragged into another dogfight, having narrowly stayed up in the previous two years. Everton now prepare for a seismic encounter against fellow relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park. Forest have also been hit with a two-point deduction this term and they’re one point and one place below the Toffees in the standings after drawing 2-2 against Wolves last weekend.

A victory for Everton would see their fears alleviated and should take confidence from a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at the City Ground earlier in the campaign. But a defeat for Dyche’s side would increase the pressure significantly. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

1 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubt The striker missed the Chelsea reverse with a hamstring issue. Dyche is hopeful Calvert-Lewin will be back against Forest but a decision will have to be made.

2 . Idrissa Gana Gueye - doubt The midfielder travelled to Stamford Bridge but had a tight calf on the morning of the defeat. Gueye has had a similar issue earlier in the season.

3 . Jarrad Branthwaite - doubt It was a grim sight watching the key defender forced off in the second half against Chelsea. Dyche was hopeful Branthwaite's issue is not too serious but he'll have to be assessed.