Injury news for both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton’s season recommences after the international break when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Monday night.

The Toffees had found form before the hiatus of the campaign, having earned a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea last time out.

The fear of Premier League relegation has eased since Sean Dyche took the reins at the end of January. Everton have picked up 11 points from eight games and moved up to 15th in the table.

However, the Blues will be all too aware that they’re still nowhere near safe from relegation.

Everton welcome a Tottenham side who sacked head coach Antonio Conte during the international break against the backdrop of his explosive rant towards the players and club after a 3-3 draw against Southampton. Cristian Stellini will take charge of Spurs for the remainder of the season in their bid to finish in the top four.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the injury situation for both clubs.

1 . Andros Townsend - out The winger hasn’t played for more than a year as he continues a comeback from an ACL injury. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - highly doubtful The striker is said to be making good progress but is yet to return to team training. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Nathan Patterson - return The right-back played twice for Scotland during the international break. He could feature in Everton’s squad for the first time in three months.

4 . Ben Davies - out The Tottenham left-back is set to spend the next six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.