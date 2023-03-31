Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
18 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
42 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
51 minutes ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued

Everton vs Tottenham injury news: two returns, two doubtful and six ruled out - gallery

Injury news for both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:07 BST

Everton’s season recommences after the international break when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Monday night.

The Toffees had found form before the hiatus of the campaign, having earned a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea last time out.

The fear of Premier League relegation has eased since Sean Dyche took the reins at the end of January. Everton have picked up 11 points from eight games and moved up to 15th in the table.

However, the Blues will be all too aware that they’re still nowhere near safe from relegation.

Everton welcome a Tottenham side who sacked head coach Antonio Conte during the international break against the backdrop of his explosive rant towards the players and club after a 3-3 draw against Southampton. Cristian Stellini will take charge of Spurs for the remainder of the season in their bid to finish in the top four.

Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the injury situation for both clubs.

The winger hasn’t played for more than a year as he continues a comeback from an ACL injury.

1. Andros Townsend - out

The winger hasn’t played for more than a year as he continues a comeback from an ACL injury. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The striker is said to be making good progress but is yet to return to team training.

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - highly doubtful

The striker is said to be making good progress but is yet to return to team training. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The right-back played twice for Scotland during the international break. He could feature in Everton’s squad for the first time in three months.

3. Nathan Patterson - return

The right-back played twice for Scotland during the international break. He could feature in Everton’s squad for the first time in three months.

The Tottenham left-back is set to spend the next six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

4. Ben Davies - out

The Tottenham left-back is set to spend the next six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TottenhamSean DycheChelseaPremier League