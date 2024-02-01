Everton will be aiming to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The encounter will come one day after the Blues' appeal hearing after being hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules is concluded. Everton will be hoping that their punishment is reduced, although Sean Dyche will be very much planning for the worst. The outcome is expected in mid-February.

The Toffees should sit 12th in the table had they not been slashed an unprecedented number of points. Yet instead they find themselves in 18th and plunged into another dogfight.

Everton haven't won in the Premier League in their previous five games but showed resolve and spirit to earn a 0-0 draw at Fulham earlier this week. Dyche had a depleted squad to select from, with James Garner the only recognised centre-midfielder who was available.

Tottenham, meanwhile, moved up to fourth in the table after a 3-2 win over Brentford and have a chance to go level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Ahead of the clash, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Dele - out The midfielder is still to play for Everton this season. Dele was recently to have further surgery on a groin issue so won't feature against his former club.

2 . Abdoulaye Doucoure - out The midfielder has a hamstring injury. Doucoure was ruled out of both of Everton's games this week after a 2-1 FA Cup loss to Luton.

3 . Andre Gomes - out The midfielder has a calf injury, having missed four months of the season with a similar issue. Dyche admitted after the FA Cup defeat by Luton that Gomes would be absent for both games this week.