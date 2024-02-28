Register
Everton vs West Ham team news. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Everton vs West Ham team news. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Everton vs West Ham team news: two players out and four doubtful for Premier League clash - gallery

Everton and West Ham injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

Everton return to action when they welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

And the Toffees play their first fixture since their Premier League points reduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules was successfully reduced. Having been docked 10 points in November, that punishment has now dropped to six - which eases Sean Dyche's side's battle against relegation.

Everton have now moved up to 15th in the table, some five points above the drop zone. Yet having been charged with a second alleged breach of financial regulations, which will be heard by an independent commission by 5 April, they know another deduction could be in the offing.

That's why it's imperative that the Blues start to pick up victories, having gone nine games without a win. They appeared to be on track to secure a triumph at Brighton last weekend but conceded a 95th-minute goal and were held to a 1-1 draw.

West Ham's form has been up-and-down of late, although they delivered an impressive 4-2 win at Brentford earlier this week. However, Everton should take confidence from the 1-0 triumph they earned when the two outfits met at the London Stadium in October.

Ahead of the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for Everton and West Ham.

The striker scored twice in Everton under-21s' 3-1 win over Fulham but was sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card. However, his suspension will not be served in the Premier League.

The midfielder hasn't made an appearance all season and is recovering from groin surgery.

The 20-year-old midfielder made a return from injury in Everton under-21s' win over Fulham earlier this week but will need more time to build fitness. He was on the bench six times at the start of the season.

The winger has missed the past four games with an ankle injury. Dyche said last week that Danjuma was working 'very hard to get fit'.

