Everton vs Wolves team news: four players ruled out and seven doubtful - gallery

Everton and Wolves injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

Everton aim for their first victory of the 2023-24 Premier League season when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have fallen to defeats by Fulham and Aston Villa in the opening fixtures. The latter was a 4-0 loss that Sean Dyche admitted Villa were by far the better side.

But Everton will be relishing a return to the Grand Old Lady, having been the better team in their 1-0 reverse to Fulham. The Blues created more than enough chances, especially in the first half, but lacked a cutting edge.

Wolves have also failed to pick up a point in their first two matches of the campaign. They were unlucky to suffer a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford but were dispatched 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the injury and selection news for both sides.

The striker has a suspected fractured cheekbone that he sustained at Villa and must follow FA concussion protocol.

Dyche has said that the Everton winger is short of fitness. However, reports suggest that the Toffees have agreed verbal terms with Saudi side Al-Shabab to complete a sale.

The signing from Sporting CP travelled to Villa but was not involved. Dyche has admitted Everton need to get Chermiti fully up to speed in terms of fitness.

Tightness in his calf ruled him out of the Villa game. He could be over the issue.

