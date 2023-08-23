Everton aim for their first victory of the 2023-24 Premier League season when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have fallen to defeats by Fulham and Aston Villa in the opening fixtures. The latter was a 4-0 loss that Sean Dyche admitted Villa were by far the better side.

But Everton will be relishing a return to the Grand Old Lady, having been the better team in their 1-0 reverse to Fulham. The Blues created more than enough chances, especially in the first half, but lacked a cutting edge.

Wolves have also failed to pick up a point in their first two matches of the campaign. They were unlucky to suffer a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford but were dispatched 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the injury and selection news for both sides.

1 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - major doubt The striker has a suspected fractured cheekbone that he sustained at Villa and must follow FA concussion protocol.

2 . Demarai Gray - doubt Dyche has said that the Everton winger is short of fitness. However, reports suggest that the Toffees have agreed verbal terms with Saudi side Al-Shabab to complete a sale. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

3 . Youssef Chermiti - doubt The signing from Sporting CP travelled to Villa but was not involved. Dyche has admitted Everton need to get Chermiti fully up to speed in terms of fitness.