Everton transfer news: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is said to be open to leaving the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

Everton have been linked with a potential move for a striker in the January transfer window.

The Toffees are slightly short in the department, with Beto and Thierno Barry as the only options. Both have their flaws, with Beto subbed at half-time in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

And while Barry was signed from Villarreal for up to £27 million in the summer transfer window, he lacks Premier League experience and needs to be developed.

“We still need to supply the forwards with really good opportunities, so we know that,” Moyes said after the Liverpool defeat. “We've been well aware of this.

“I've said many times, and I'll say that again and I repeat myself, we don't have the 70s or 80s [million pounds] or even more it takes to buy certain players, we've had to buy within our means and we'll hugely support the ones we've got because they'll score us goals and I'm sure they'll get quite a few by the end of the season.”

While the window shut less than a month ago, Everton will already be planning for the winter. David Moyes is likely to want a new centre-forward if one becomes available as he plots the Blues’ return to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

And according to FootballTransfers, Everton have their eye on a Premier League marksman. It is reported that the Toffees have ‘made initial enquiries’ about Gabriel Jesus. The 28-year-old is currently on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury he suffered last December but is has been suggested he could return to action before the end of the year.

Arsenal have bolstered their frontline by purchasing Viktor Gyokeres for up to £63.5 million in the summer transfer window. The Gunners also have Kai Havertz, who is admired by head coach Mikel Arteta.

It is claimed that Jesus is ‘seriously considering’ a departure from the Emirates Stadium as he bids to earn a spot in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. Everton are said to be keen along with Premier League rivals West Ham United. But there are suggestions that Flamengo, in Jesus’ homeland, are also interested.

The former Manchester City striker’s contract at Arsenal expires in 2027. During his career, Jesus has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups. He was also part of Brazil’s set-up that claimed Copa America glory in 2019.