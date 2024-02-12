Everton winger quietly makes debut after January transfer window arrival
Kingsford Boakye made his debut for Everton under-21s in their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa over the weekend.
Boakaye represented the Toffees' only arrival in the January transfer window as he linked up with the club's academy. The 19-year-old winger joined as a free agent, having previously been with AC Milan. He came through the ranks at Zilina Africa in his native Ghana before making the switch to the San Siro.
Boakaye signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Everton until the summer of 2026, with his work permit now approved.
Capable of playing on both flanks, the teenage lined up on the left-hands side for Paul Tait's side against Villa at Bodymoor Heath. He played the majority of the game before being substituted in stoppage-time. Halid Djankpata was on target for Everton in the Premier League 2 defeat.
The young Blues return to action when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Finch Farm on Monday 19 February.
Meanwhile, Everton under-18s suffered a narrow 1-0 reverse at the hands of Middlesbrough.