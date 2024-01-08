Stanley Mills was forced off for Oxford United in their FA Cup loss against Coventry City.

Everton winger Stanley Mills has suffered what could be a serious injury during his loan spell at Oxford United.

The 20-year-old moved to the League One outfit at the start of the season to gain regular senior experience. Mills has made 27 appearances for Oxford in their play-off push, scoring once and recording seven assists.

However, there are fears that Mills - the son of former England international Danny - may be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. He was stretchered off in Oxford's 6-2 loss against Coventry City in the FA Cup last weekend after falling awkwardly when shooting late in the first half. Mills was taken to hospital after being treated for several minutes on the pitch.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, U's manager Des Buckingham said: “It’s horrible to see any player carried off on a stretcher, clutching his knee. “I’m not a medical expert and I don’t even think that the guys who have taken him off will know exactly what it might be, but all we can do is surround him with the care of the medical team.

“Coventry have been extremely helpful with their medical team, and they’ve taken him off to the hospital, and he’s with his parents and some of our staff, so he’s in the best care he can be. Once we get some information on him, we’ll share that.”