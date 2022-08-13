Everton team news for the Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s clash against Aston Villa (12.30 BST).

The Toffees boss makes two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

Conor Coady comes in for an immediate debut after signing from Wolves on a season-long loan earlier this week.

He replaces Yerry Mina, who is absent with ankle ligament damage, in central defence.

Yet Amadou Onana, signed from Lille for up to £33.5 million, has to settle for a place on the bench as Villa Park.

Mason Holgate replaces Ben Godfrey, who suffered a fractured leg in the Chelsea defeat.

Interestingly, Lampard has opted not to start Salomon Rondon, who is back from suspension - despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin being sidelined.

Instead, the Everton boss hasn’t selected a recognised striker. The front front are made up of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil.

Among the subs, Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies have returned from injury.

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Iwobi, Doucoure, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gordon, Gray.