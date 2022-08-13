Frank Lampard has named his Everton team for today’s clash against Aston Villa (12.30 BST).
The Toffees boss makes two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.
Conor Coady comes in for an immediate debut after signing from Wolves on a season-long loan earlier this week.
He replaces Yerry Mina, who is absent with ankle ligament damage, in central defence.
Yet Amadou Onana, signed from Lille for up to £33.5 million, has to settle for a place on the bench as Villa Park.
Mason Holgate replaces Ben Godfrey, who suffered a fractured leg in the Chelsea defeat.
Interestingly, Lampard has opted not to start Salomon Rondon, who is back from suspension - despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin being sidelined.
Instead, the Everton boss hasn’t selected a recognised striker. The front front are made up of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil.
Among the subs, Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies have returned from injury.
Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Iwobi, Doucoure, Mykolenko, McNeil, Gordon, Gray.
Subs: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Vinagre, Mills, Davies, Onana, Dele, Rondon.