The young Everton forward was involved in an incident while featuring for Portugal's U20 side.

Everton's Youssef Chermiti has taken to social media to send a heartfelt message after he was allegedly the victim of racism during his youth international game for Portugal.

Chermiti, 19, had enjoyed a productive international break as he netted twice in the 2-1 over Norway last week, but the incident, which took place during the game against Italy, has soured what had been a promising week.

Having signed from Sporting Lisbon in the summer for £15m, Chermiti has found it difficult to adjust to English football and the arrival of Beto ensured he would remain as the third-choice striker behind his fellow countryman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Since making his debut for the U20 side in October, he's featured against Germany, England and Norway but he was allegedly called a 'monkey' following his side's 2-1 loss to Italy yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, the striker penned an emotional message after the incident: 'Very sad about what happened today in the game.

'I know nothing will happen to the player who called me a monkey, but I just wanted to leave here my frustration that my teammates and I are feeling at the moment. Players and fans continue to say and do what they want in games and no action is ever taken by the referees!

'It doesn't matter what colour, size, or nationality, we just want to play football. Say no to racism!!!'

The official Everton account was quick to show support, writing 'Racism and discrimination is unacceptable in football and society. We stand with you, Youssef!' on their X account.

Fans came out in support of the striker, with comments labelling it as 'disgraceful' and 'totally unacceptable'.

While another said: 'Stronger action needs to be taken. Short term bans and fines mean nothing!'

Chermiti has played just 30 minutes of Premier League action in five appearances off the bench under Sean Dyche so far, as well as a 45 minute appearance from the start in the 2-1 win over Doncaster in the EFL Cup.