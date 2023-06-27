Excl: Everton youngster tipped to have ‘unbelievable career’ set for loan switch

Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is closing in on a season-long loan move to Chesterfield, LiverpoolWorld understands.

The 21-year-old is set to join the National League outfit to encourage his promising progress.

Tyrer, who has been at the Toffees since the age of seven, signed a new contract at Goodison Park last summer to keep him at the club until 2025. He then completed a loan switch to Chester - where he thrived.

In his first season playing regular senior football, Tyrer kept 21 clean sheets in 55 appearances as the Seals reached the National League North play-offs. As reward for his impressive performances, he was named in the National League North Team of the Season and was voted Chester’s Young Player of the Season.

Everton are again keen to expose Tyrer to senior football - and he’s primed to step up a division.

The 21-year-old is edging towards a move to Chesterfield, who play in the top tier of the non-league pyramid. The Spireites reached the play-off final last campaign only to be beaten by Notts County on penalties at Wembley.

However, Paul Cook’s side are expected to challenge for the National League title in 2023-24. They have already been installed as favourites to finish as champions and return to the Football League for the first time since 2018.

Everton No.1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had two loan spells in non-league while he was a youngster at Darlington and Alfreton Town respectively. The Blues are hoping for Tyrer to have face similar challenges playing against senior opposition rather than him returning to the under-21s.

Speaking about Tyrer in April, Chester manager Calum McIntyre said: “Harry Tyrer is going to have an unbelievable future and an unbelievable career. He is a talented goalkeeper, not in the context of the Conference North but full stop.

“For us to have got him was huge, and I said that at the time. His contribution has been enormous this season, you can see his talent in every single aspect of his goalkeeping. The lad is going to play at a real level.

“He is a really good physical frame, he can take the pressure off us when, at this level of football, there are a lot of diagonal balls, long throws and set pieces.