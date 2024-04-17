Everton youngster who has 'really impressed' Kevin Thelwell signs new contract
Everton goalkeeper Harry Tyrer has penned a contract extension at Goodison Park.
The 22-year-old academy product has committed his future until 2026. Tyrer, from Crosby, has spent this season on loan at Chesterfield. He’s been a regular between the posts for Paul Cook’s side, who have won the the National League title emphatically. Tyrer has made a total of 39 appearances for Paul Cook’s side, recording 11 clean sheets.
Tyrer, a boyhood Blue, told Everton’s website: It’s a boyhood dream of mine to be at this club and it’s probably every Evertonians’ dream to be at this club.
“I’ve worked hard this season and that’s come with a lot of rewards. Last season, it was Chester. This season, it was Chesterfield. I’ve grown up a lot in the lower leagues and I’ve definitely come on leaps and bounds as a goalkeeper.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I’ve grown up as a young player. It’s been a positive learning curve and it’s been great winning the league and enjoying that.”
Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell revealed he’s been impressed by the progress Tyrer has made at Chesterfield. He said: “We’re delighted for Harry to extend his deal with the Club. He’s a very promising young goalkeeper and we’ve been really impressed by his development over the years.
“We’ve kept in close contact with him throughout his time on loan and we believe he’s made the right steps so far in his career. We look forward to seeing him continue his progression at the Club.”
