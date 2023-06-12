4 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £25m

Injury problems over the last year have hampered Calvert-Lewin’s career and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to lead the line consistently as he once did. That leaves both the club and the player in a sticky situation; the club will want to bring in a striker who can lead the line for next season, but funds are tight. Given Calvert-Lewin’s name still carries weight, if he can become fit during the summer, he may become an attractive option for another club. On the other hand, if he can become physically strong once again, Everton already have a very good striker, but his track record isn’t convincing anybody as it stands.