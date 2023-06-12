Register
Everton’s 10 most valuable players ranked by current transfer value ahead of summer window - gallery

The summer window opens this week and Everton may need to sell to help rebuild their squad.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

Everton’s squad planning in recent years has been extremely poor and it’s led to back-to-back relegation battles under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.

Years of poor acquisitions have left the squad lacking in certain areas and now the club needs to act to ensure they don’t become embroiled once again at the bottom of the table. With funds seemingly tight at the current time, money could be raised from the sale of certain players.

There are obviously more valuable assets than others in the current squad, and fans may have to stomach one of their better players leaving to fund a rebuild across the squad.

One big sale could help to replenish their faltering attack, as one of their biggest issues last season was scoring goals - as they finished the season as the league’s lowest scorers.

In light of the summer transfer window opening on June 14, we’ve decided to compile a list of Everton’s top highest value players, according to Transfermarkt.

1. Amadou Onana - £42m

The Belgian signed from Lille last summer for a £35m fee and has shown promise during his debut season in England. Still only 21, he has a vast potential and he’s extremely highly-rated by the Belgian national team, as he has begun to start games in midfield as well as even earning the captain’s armband for the latter part of his country’s 3-2 win over Germany. Reports of Manchester United tracking the midfielder for £50m has been reported, and the club may have to sell the youngster to rebuild their squad.

2. Jordan Pickford - £25m

One of Everton’s standout players, the England international recently signed a new deal and is unlikely to leave the club. However, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move but the Toffees would surely only part ways for a high fee, given just how key he has been in recent years.

3. Alex Iwobi - £25m

A key player this season, Iwobi has just a year left on his current deal and the club allow him to leave if a strong offer comes in. Although, it’s highly unlikely they would ever be able to recoup the £40m they paid for him in 2019.

4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £25m

Injury problems over the last year have hampered Calvert-Lewin’s career and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to lead the line consistently as he once did. That leaves both the club and the player in a sticky situation; the club will want to bring in a striker who can lead the line for next season, but funds are tight. Given Calvert-Lewin’s name still carries weight, if he can become fit during the summer, he may become an attractive option for another club. On the other hand, if he can become physically strong once again, Everton already have a very good striker, but his track record isn’t convincing anybody as it stands.

