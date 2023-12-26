Register
Everton's 2024 transfer total spend revealed according to famous video game - gallery

Will there be major incomings and outgoings at Everton in 2024? We take to FM24 to see how things may pan out at Goodison Park.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 17:34 GMT

Everton saw a few transfer deals go through in the summer window despite their tight financial restrictions and have started the season in better form than anyone expected. With that in mind, Sean Dyche's squad look far stronger than last season and it has resulted in a strong season showing of eight wins and two draws in 17 games.

Without the 10-point deduction they would be sat in the top half and there is clearly a strong foundation to build from going forward - and the addition of a few players would help accelerate that process. We've decided to fire up the brand new edition of FM to see how the world’s most popular managerial simulation predicts events will pan out.

With plenty of player's futures up in the air due to contracts and other factors, the summer window may bring even more change. Of course, FM is not real life, but the famed game has become a real-life tool for real football clubs around the world in recent years.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld decided that a fun experiment would be to see what transfers will happen across the January and summer window for Everton, according to FM24.

1. (January) In: Brian Lozano - Santos Luguna

Signed on a free in January, he is set to be a free agent at the end of 2023. The 29-year-old would be a left-field signing given he has spent the longest spell of his career in Mexico.

2. In: Brian Rodriguez - America

Signed for £4.9m, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder again comes from the Mexico league but the Uruguayan is an interesting profile. His stats show a player who loves to dribble often and successfully and it is something Everton don't fully have in their squad.

3. In: Valentin Rosier - Besiktas

The 27-year-old was signed for £7.5m and he is a right-back. Nathan Patterson is the young option in that position but there's also the experienced Seamus Coleman, but neither have locked down that position. Rosier could offer an experienced threat and he is certainly in his prime who could have a positive influence on this side.

4. In: Donny van de Beek - Manchester United

Signed on a loan deal, it's a deal that was floated last January given that the Dutchman has endured a horrific time in England. In real life, he has agreed a deal to join Frankfurt on loan meaning it is a deal that can't be done, but it would be the type of signing that Everton could pull off in real life. That attacking midfield role needs some support given Abdoulaye Doucoure is the only option for that role.

