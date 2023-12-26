Will there be major incomings and outgoings at Everton in 2024? We take to FM24 to see how things may pan out at Goodison Park.

Everton saw a few transfer deals go through in the summer window despite their tight financial restrictions and have started the season in better form than anyone expected. With that in mind, Sean Dyche's squad look far stronger than last season and it has resulted in a strong season showing of eight wins and two draws in 17 games.

Without the 10-point deduction they would be sat in the top half and there is clearly a strong foundation to build from going forward - and the addition of a few players would help accelerate that process. We've decided to fire up the brand new edition of FM to see how the world’s most popular managerial simulation predicts events will pan out.

With plenty of player's futures up in the air due to contracts and other factors, the summer window may bring even more change. Of course, FM is not real life, but the famed game has become a real-life tool for real football clubs around the world in recent years.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld decided that a fun experiment would be to see what transfers will happen across the January and summer window for Everton, according to FM24.

1 . (January) In: Brian Lozano - Santos Luguna Signed on a free in January, he is set to be a free agent at the end of 2023. The 29-year-old would be a left-field signing given he has spent the longest spell of his career in Mexico.

2 . In: Brian Rodriguez - America Signed for £4.9m, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder again comes from the Mexico league but the Uruguayan is an interesting profile. His stats show a player who loves to dribble often and successfully and it is something Everton don't fully have in their squad.

3 . In: Valentin Rosier - Besiktas The 27-year-old was signed for £7.5m and he is a right-back. Nathan Patterson is the young option in that position but there's also the experienced Seamus Coleman, but neither have locked down that position. Rosier could offer an experienced threat and he is certainly in his prime who could have a positive influence on this side.