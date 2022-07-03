Everton’s summer transfer business has started to take shape.
After the Toffees released their retained list last month, things have been fairly subdued at Goodison Park.
Granted, there’s been plenty of transfer links in terms of incoming and outgoings.
But now some concrete business has taken place.
Everton have sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for £60 million to help ease financial pressure.
However, Frank Lampard has completed his first signing of window after the expected arrival of James Tarkowski was announced on a free transfer from Burnley.
There’s expected to be more activity at the Blues before their start the 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea on Saturday 6 August.
But if the campaign was to begin tomorrow, we’ve taken a look at what Everton’s best team arguably would be.