Everton begin the 2022-23 Premier League season at home to Chelsea in August.

Everton’s summer transfer business has started to take shape.

After the Toffees released their retained list last month, things have been fairly subdued at Goodison Park.

Granted, there’s been plenty of transfer links in terms of incoming and outgoings.

But now some concrete business has taken place.

Everton have sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for £60 million to help ease financial pressure.

However, Frank Lampard has completed his first signing of window after the expected arrival of James Tarkowski was announced on a free transfer from Burnley.

There’s expected to be more activity at the Blues before their start the 2022-23 Premier League season against Chelsea on Saturday 6 August.

But if the campaign was to begin tomorrow, we’ve taken a look at what Everton’s best team arguably would be.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Named Player of the Season for 2021-22 and now in discussions over a new deal. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. CB - James Tarkowski Everton fans will be relishing the chance of seeing the new signing pull on the royal blue jersey. Photo: Ryan Pierse

3. CB - Ben Godfrey The England international will be hoping for an uninterrupted season after injuries and contracting Covid-19 last term. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

4. CB - Yerry Mina Much has been made whether the Colombian will remain at Goodison this summer. His injury record is a concern but there’s not a better defender at the club when fit. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images