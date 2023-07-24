Everton’s best starting line-up for 2023/24 season now Arnaut Danjuma has signed - gallery
Everton’s possible XI after the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma.
Everton have completed their second signing of the summer transfer window.
Arnaut Danjuma has joined the Toffees on a season-long loan deal from Villarreal. The versatile forward almost moved to Goodison Park in January before Tottenham Hotspur hijacked the transfer.
But the Holland international is now an Everton player, with fans set to let bygones be bygones. While there was frustration over Danjuma’s previous decision, most will concur that he significantly bolsters the Blues’ attacking options.
After a slow start to the window, Sean Dyche’s squad is now starting to look strong. Ashley Young was the first to arrive on a free transfer following his release from Aston Villa - and bagged on his bow in the 1-0 pre-season win over Wigan Athletic.
There’s no doubt that supporters will want more fresh faces to arrive at L4 before the deadline closes on August 31. But as things stand, we take a look at what Dyche may regard his strongest starting line-up as.