Everton have completed their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Arnaut Danjuma has joined the Toffees on a season-long loan deal from Villarreal. The versatile forward almost moved to Goodison Park in January before Tottenham Hotspur hijacked the transfer.

But the Holland international is now an Everton player, with fans set to let bygones be bygones. While there was frustration over Danjuma’s previous decision, most will concur that he significantly bolsters the Blues’ attacking options.

After a slow start to the window, Sean Dyche’s squad is now starting to look strong. Ashley Young was the first to arrive on a free transfer following his release from Aston Villa - and bagged on his bow in the 1-0 pre-season win over Wigan Athletic.

There’s no doubt that supporters will want more fresh faces to arrive at L4 before the deadline closes on August 31. But as things stand, we take a look at what Dyche may regard his strongest starting line-up as.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Simply the first name on the team sheet. The England No.1 has been magnificent in recent seasons and was very good in the friendly defeat of Wigan. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Suffered injuries last season but should make further improvements, although Seamus Coleman will provide competition when fit. Showed his quality against Wigan. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Some fans’ Player of the Season in 22-23 and heads into the upcoming campaign a key player.

4 . CB - Michael Keane Favoured for a period after Dyche took charge. Started the past two friendlies which implies he’s first choice although it will be interesting to see where Jarrad Branthwaite features in Everton’s plans. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images