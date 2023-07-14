Everton’s best starting line-up now that Ashley Young has signed
How Everton could line-up with Ashley Young next season.
Everton have completed their first summer signing of the transfer window.
Ashley Young has arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa at the end of last season.
The former England international arrives with a wealth of experience under his belt. He won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester United along with the Serie A title at Inter Milan.
And in the past two campaigns, he made 57 appearances for Villa - culminating in a seventh-place finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League.
Alhtough Young is 38, performances in the 2022-23 campaign underlined he’s still an adept Premier League performer. Everton manager Sean Dyche cited that the veteran’s stats were among the best in Europe and his versatility will be a key attribute.
But as things stand, does Young force his way into the Toffees’ starting line-up? We take a look.