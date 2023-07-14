Register
Everton’s best starting line-up now that Ashley Young has signed

How Everton could line-up with Ashley Young next season.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Jul 2023, 07:07 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 07:19 BST

Everton have completed their first summer signing of the transfer window.

Ashley Young has arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa at the end of last season.

The former England international arrives with a wealth of experience under his belt. He won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup with Manchester United along with the Serie A title at Inter Milan.

And in the past two campaigns, he made 57 appearances for Villa - culminating in a seventh-place finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Alhtough Young is 38, performances in the 2022-23 campaign underlined he’s still an adept Premier League performer. Everton manager Sean Dyche cited that the veteran’s stats were among the best in Europe and his versatility will be a key attribute.

But as things stand, does Young force his way into the Toffees’ starting line-up? We take a look.

Simply the first name on the team sheet. The England No.1 has been magnificent in recent seasons.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Suffered injuries last season but should make further improvements, although Seamus Coleman will provide competition when fit.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Some fans’ Player of the Season in 22-23 and heads into the upcoming campaign a key player.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Favoured for a period after Dyche took charge and the departures of Yerry Mina and Conor Coady mean that Keane may be next in line as things stand.

4. CB - Michael Keane

