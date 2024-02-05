Register
The Toffees have had money issues and points deductions which have been huge blows to their season. With no funds available they weren't able to bring in any players and the same squad will have to save them from relegation again.

Everton's best starting XI and bench now transfer window is closed including Newcastle target - gallery

The January window was a quiet one for Everton but it was always likely to be due to their financial situation.

Everton's transfer window proved to be as everyone expected it to be - quiet.

Finances are tight at the club and three of their five summer deals were a combination of two loans and one free signing and the club are in a very trying situation at the current time. They did manage to keep hold of their key players which is a bonus but the squad isn't any different overall. But, given the window is now closed, we've decided to pick Everton's strongest XI.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The England number one has grown into a fantastic goalkeeper over the years and his reflexes and athletic ability are severely underrated. He's also brilliant on the ball.

2. RB - Ben Godfrey

The defender has been under-utilised this season but a few strong showings recently could see him come back into contention.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

A stalwart at the back, he leads the team brilliantly and his no-nonsense approach is crucial for keeping clean sheets.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The youngster is a shining light in a team battling relegation and his poise and grace is excellent for a player with limited Premier League experience prior to this year.

