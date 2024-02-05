Everton's transfer window proved to be as everyone expected it to be - quiet.
Finances are tight at the club and three of their five summer deals were a combination of two loans and one free signing and the club are in a very trying situation at the current time. They did manage to keep hold of their key players which is a bonus but the squad isn't any different overall. But, given the window is now closed, we've decided to pick Everton's strongest XI.
1. GK - Jordan Pickford
The England number one has grown into a fantastic goalkeeper over the years and his reflexes and athletic ability are severely underrated. He's also brilliant on the ball.
2. RB - Ben Godfrey
The defender has been under-utilised this season but a few strong showings recently could see him come back into contention.
3. CB - James Tarkowski
A stalwart at the back, he leads the team brilliantly and his no-nonsense approach is crucial for keeping clean sheets.
4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
The youngster is a shining light in a team battling relegation and his poise and grace is excellent for a player with limited Premier League experience prior to this year.