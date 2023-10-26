Everton’s full 25-man squad value revealed as £50m man leads the way

With Everton enduring a difficult few seasons, their squad has changed hugely across Farhad Moshiri’s time at the club. Huge money has been spent - over £600m to be exact - but it has only worked in taking the club backwards. They used to boast strong names that went onto be sold for big money, such as Romelu Lukaku and John Stones, but these days it’s a very different climate.

On the whole, Everton sit 14th in the Premier League for overall squad value, at £350m. There are less high value players, but there are some that are certainly on the rise. For example, Jarrad Branthwaite is quickly garnering a lot of attention and has seen his value rise from £3m to £18m in just under a year.

He is just one example of a player who could go on to be worth over double that if his form continues, and he probably already is given he signed a new long-term-deal this month. Overall, we’re looking at the full Everton squad and breaking down each player’s current value, according to Transfermarkt.

1 . Amadou Onana £50m

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin £25m

3 . Vitaliy Mykolenko £25m